Dogecoin Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and $225.22 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00269080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001379 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003699 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

