Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $7.83 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.83 billion and approximately $240.15 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00268302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001407 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004034 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

