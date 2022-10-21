Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Hits $7.67 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.67 billion and $247.63 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00266380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001397 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003961 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.