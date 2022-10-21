Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Lowered by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.29. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.