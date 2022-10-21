DigiByte Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $133.80 million and $2.42 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,183.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00269080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00114744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00735215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00558203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00241870 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,739,317,067 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.