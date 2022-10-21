Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.29). On average, research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.