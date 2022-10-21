DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Up 5.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.57. 4,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,695,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DICE. Bank of America raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985,251.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

