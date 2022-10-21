DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 0% Higher This Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. DeversiFi has a market cap of $90.43 million and $18,118.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.31 or 0.27644018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010802 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories:The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app).”

