Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $475.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications stock opened at $328.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.09. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $739.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

