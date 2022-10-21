Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $575.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $430.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

