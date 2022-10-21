Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $7.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $526.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.60. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.