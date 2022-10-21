Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $410.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $530.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $540.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

MPWR opened at $317.44 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,869,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

