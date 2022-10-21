Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $115.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

