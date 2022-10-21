DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 403468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

