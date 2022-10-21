DeepBrain Chain Hits One Day Volume of $206,832.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $206,832.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

