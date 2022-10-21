Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.88.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,242.24 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,213. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 140.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

