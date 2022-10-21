Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.23. The company had a trading volume of 996,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.34. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

