DA Davidson Weighs in on Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.15. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $11,141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,694,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

