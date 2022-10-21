DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WGO. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

