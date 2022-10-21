CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

