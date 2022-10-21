Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00004483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $455.27 million and $53.17 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

