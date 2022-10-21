Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.07.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.