Critical Review: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60% ZeroFox N/A -38.27% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zillow Group and ZeroFox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 0.86 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -12.79 ZeroFox N/A N/A $5.60 million N/A N/A

ZeroFox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and ZeroFox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 ZeroFox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 118.19%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than ZeroFox.

Summary

Zillow Group beats ZeroFox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

