Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 546.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

