Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 317.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.55.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

