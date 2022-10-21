Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,086 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 841.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at $13,773,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 677,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in IAA by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in IAA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.54. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

