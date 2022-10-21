Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.