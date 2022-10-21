Credit Suisse Group Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $384.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.49. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

