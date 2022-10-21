Credit Suisse Group Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $384.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.49. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

