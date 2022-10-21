Credit Suisse Group Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $157.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $157.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.17.

Whirlpool Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

