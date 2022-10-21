Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 186.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

