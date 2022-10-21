Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $29,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,347,000 after acquiring an additional 656,886 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.90 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

