Contrasting Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $2.26 billion 1.26 $1.47 billion ($1.35) -5.51 Mastercard $18.88 billion 15.47 $8.69 billion $9.87 30.64

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 1 5 10 0 2.56 Mastercard 1 1 16 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farfetch and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Farfetch presently has a consensus price target of $16.81, suggesting a potential upside of 125.97%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $398.80, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Mastercard.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch 71.25% 245.67% 37.77% Mastercard 46.49% 143.35% 26.91%

Risk & Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercard beats Farfetch on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; prepaid programs and management services; commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions; and payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.