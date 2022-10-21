Contrasting Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

87.9% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 4 4 0 2.33 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $69.63, indicating a potential upside of 66.05%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.26 $365.15 million $14.69 2.85 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 28.78% 42.31% 13.45% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Callon Petroleum beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

