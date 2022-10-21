Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.70% of Onto Innovation worth $24,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $60.91 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

