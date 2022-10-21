Comparing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Calmare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 4.26 -$8.77 million N/A N/A Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,203.10% -58.61% -44.77% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sintx Technologies and Calmare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,280.95%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Calmare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

