Comparing Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS – Get Rating) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Defense Technology Systems has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Vertiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A Vertiv 2.06% 7.73% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Defense Technology Systems and Vertiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Defense Technology Systems and Vertiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertiv 1 4 4 0 2.33

Vertiv has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Defense Technology Systems and Vertiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertiv $5.00 billion 0.93 $119.60 million $0.03 412.33

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than Defense Technology Systems.

Summary

Vertiv beats Defense Technology Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and critical digital infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

