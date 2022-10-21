CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in CommScope by 1.0% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in CommScope by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

