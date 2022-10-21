Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.55% of Comfort Systems USA worth $16,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $103.67 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

