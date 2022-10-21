Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

