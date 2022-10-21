Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Comerica Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMA stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. Comerica has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,672,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 705.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 140,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

