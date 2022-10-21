Comerica Bank Sells 11,816 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,561.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

