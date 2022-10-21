Comerica Bank Purchases 44,835 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,271,000 after acquiring an additional 337,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,038,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Insider Activity

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.