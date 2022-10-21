Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

PGR stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

