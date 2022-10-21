Comerica Bank Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

