Comerica Bank Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.51 and a 200-day moving average of $398.58. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.