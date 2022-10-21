Comerica Bank Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNC opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

