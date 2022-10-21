Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.