Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $237.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

