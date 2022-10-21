Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,023.33.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLPBY opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.