Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Position Raised by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 551.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,083,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Coinbase Global by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,367 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 20,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,793 shares of company stock worth $4,100,510. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

